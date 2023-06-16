Marble Park in Bradenton to get a facelift

Along with a double gymnasium, an upgraded swimming pool is a 4,000-square-foot splash pad among other amenities. The county is investing nearly $19 million

BRADENTON, Fla. — The county-owned John Marble Park in Bradenton is getting a major facelift. The closure of the park in May has been a temporary inconvenience to families who visit the park and live nearby. However, county leaders have said the improvements will enhance the quality of life and property value in the area.

Demolition crews have been tearing down old structures on the park which is located right off State Road 70.

When the 7-acre park is completed in just under two years county leaders hope it would help bring some revitalization to the community.

"That old Butler building, it was an eyesore and I was glad to see it go down," Rod White, a neighbor who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, said.

New structures coming soon to the recreational park include a double gymnasium with courts for sports like basketball, and volleyball as well as a fitness center. Along with an upgraded swimming pool, there would be a 4,000-square-foot splash pad, picnic pavilion, and other amenities. The county is investing nearly $19 million.

"Oh my God, I am so excited,' Nairobi Soriano, a neighbor and mom of 5, said. "I will like to enjoy that park, and I will and I'm excited about it."

"There are a lot of kids there you know, especially during your football season all out in the grounds there practicing for football," White added.

County leaders say the improvement to the six-decades-old park was long overdue.

"District 2 really has been an underserved part of the community," Amanda Ballard, County Commissioner District 2 said. "We really are lacking in a lot of community centers at things places for kids can go in and really spend that time and enjoy themselves be outside."

Ballard said more infrastructural improvements and additions are needed to support the area.

"Something that we're working on balancing on the commission is improving the utilities, improving the traffic, improving the infrastructure so that as we grow people's quality of life just gets better and better," Ballard said.

The facility will be able to accommodate more than 300 children for camping programs

"This is a very quiet community around here and something like this is needed for the kids," White said.

"I'm really happy because I thought they were going to remodel and remove it so I'm happy now they going to remodel and make it bigger," Soriano said.

The renovations at John Marble Park are being funded with infrastructure sales tax and impact fees, according to county officials.