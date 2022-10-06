March For Our Lives events in Tampa Bay area

Following the recent mass shootings and gun violence in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, N.Y. and other cities, March For Our Lives is marching once again.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — March For Our Lives events are taking place across the nation this weekend and many are happening right here in Florida.

Following the recent mass shootings and acts of gun violence in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, N.Y., and southern California, organizers of March For Our Lives, established after the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, said "it's time to take back to the streets and march for our lives."

The March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington D.C. will happen on June 11, but countless other marches will take place across the U.S. as well.

Here's a look at marches happening in the Tampa Bay area.

Sarasota

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. on June 11

Hart's Landing - 920 John Ringing Blvd.

St. Petersburg

9 a.m. - noon on June 11

North Straub Park - 344 Bayshore Drive NE

Tampa

Noon - 4 p.m. on June 11

George E. Edgecomb Courthouse - 800 E. Twiggs Street

Orlando

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on June 11

Orlando City Hall - 400 S. Orange Avenue

Twenty-one people, including 19 fourth-graders and two teachers, were killed in a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Following the massacre, people across the nation have been calling on lawmakers for stricter gun laws.