March For Our Lives events in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — March For Our Lives events are taking place across the nation this weekend and many are happening right here in Florida.
Following the recent mass shootings and acts of gun violence in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, N.Y., and southern California, organizers of March For Our Lives, established after the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, said "it's time to take back to the streets and march for our lives."
The March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington D.C. will happen on June 11, but countless other marches will take place across the U.S. as well.
Here's a look at marches happening in the Tampa Bay area.
Sarasota
2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. on June 11
Hart's Landing - 920 John Ringing Blvd.
St. Petersburg
9 a.m. - noon on June 11
North Straub Park - 344 Bayshore Drive NE
Tampa
Noon - 4 p.m. on June 11
George E. Edgecomb Courthouse - 800 E. Twiggs Street
Orlando
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on June 11
Orlando City Hall - 400 S. Orange Avenue
Twenty-one people, including 19 fourth-graders and two teachers, were killed in a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Following the massacre, people across the nation have been calling on lawmakers for stricter gun laws.
In Florida, Democrats made an attempt to hold a legislative special session on gun violence. However, it failed after not receiving the necessary votes from lawmakers to call a special session. Three key measures on their would-be agenda included expanding red flag laws, requiring universal background checks and regulating high-capacity magazines.