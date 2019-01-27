LAKELAND, Fla. — Saturday afternoon, marchers followed an empty casket, symbolizing the death of 17-year-old Michael Taylor one month after he was shot and killed during an incident with Lakeland police.

“Not in my generation, not in my generation,” chanted one group of young people calling for an end to what they call a string of unjustified killings of young black men at the hands of police.

“We just want them to understand, there is still an oppression to black people that still exists today,” said event organizer Clayton Cowart. “There are tactics that are used today that are not right.”

Video of the Dec. 26 incident shows Taylor behind the wheel of what police say was a stolen vehicle. When he steps on the gas accelerating toward an officer, police say they justifiably opened fire.

But many at Saturday’s march disagreed.

“They go into the situation guns blazing,” said participant Antonio Gray. “That’s not how you should handle the situation. "As the police you’re supposed to bring stability to unstable situations. And they failed to do that.”

Along the way, participants laid nooses on the steps of Lakeland police headquarters symbolizing the historical and continued bondage of black men.

“We stand here today because we’re fed up as a generation,” said Gray, speaking in front of the crowd at the end of the march.

Saturday night, a spokesperson for Lakeland police would only say the agency stands by its original statements calling the shooting a justified use of force.

But Michael Taylor’s mother says she stands by her son.

“We’re glad we have the whole community behind us,” said Valentine Irving.

Participants promise to continue their fight for change with a continued call for justice.

“We want to make the statement we’re serious about what happened,” said Cowart. “We’re serious about the injustice and we wanted to let the Lakeland Police Department know we want justice.”

