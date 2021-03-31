Former Marine sues City of Tampa, claims he sustained injuries in May during George Floyd protest

The complaint says Jordan Coury, 25, suffered a traumatic brain injury after a police officer fired a rubber bullet at the back of his head.

TAMPA, Fla. — A former Marine filed a lawsuit against the City of Tampa, claiming he was injured by a police officer's rubber bullet during a George Floyd protest in May.

The complaint says Jordan Coury, a 25-year-old from Hillsborough County, suffered a traumatic brain injury after a police officer fired a rubber bullet at the back of his head.

Protests broke out across the nation, including here in the Tampa Bay area, after a video went viral showing the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police.

According to the complaint, Jordan Coury was attending a peaceful protest outside Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa when a Tampa Police officer began shooting rubber bullets into the crowd.

The complaint says that Coury, relying on his military training, tried to lead protestors to safety when he was struck by a rubber bullet in the back of the head and thrown to the ground.

Coury's attorney says the hit caused his client to have a traumatic brain injury among other injuries that have resulted in "permanent or continuing" losses. The document notes disability, mental anguish, and hospitalization expenses among others.

The document claims the officer acted negligently "within the scope of his prescribed duties" as he fired the bullets "indiscriminately" at eye-level. It also says video evidence shows officers, "not threatened in any way," failing to take action to prevent the officer from firing the rubber bullets into the crowd.

The complaint cites that the City of Tampa was negligent in "failing to vet, train, supervise, and/or direct its officers in how to handle a peaceful crowd in tumultuous times."

Coury is demanding a trial by jury against the City of Tampa and more than $30,000 plus costs and interests.