NORTHDALE, Fla. — Research says that nearly 30 percent of veterans who served before 9/11 and 44 percent who served after 9/11 have struggled to reintegrate into civilian life.

So, it's easy for veterans to struggle keeping up with things like home repairs and renovations. That's where former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson and United Healthcare are stepping in for one veteran.

Jackson's foundation, Jackson in Action 83, was created to help military families because Jackson is the son of two military parents.

Dozens of volunteers will help one Tampa Bay veteran bring his home up to code. Marine Corps veteran Ed Wickliffe will have his roof repaired, his siding replaced and have various repairs inside his home made.

"I understand what military families go through and what veterans go through. From travel to deployments, to transition to civilian life. For a veteran who is getting older in age and can't get up as well, it's harder to maintain a home....we're happy to help," says Jackson.

This home renovation is also a part of "Do Good Week", where there's an effort in cities all over the country to do acts of kindness and compassion for others.

