MARION County, Fla.— The Marion County Sheriff's Office asked the public for its help finding a missing and endangered person.

Richard D'arcy Paul Duncan Jr. left his home located at 22340 Northeast 77th Terrace Road in Citra Friday, according to deputies.

Duncan left on a blue 3-wheel bicycle with baskets on the front and back and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and blue shorts, said law enforcement.

Duncan was picked up by a neighbor and dropped off around 9:00 p.m. on Friday near the Kingdom Hall Church in Anthony.

Deputies said before he left, Duncan made said things that made his friends and law enforcement concerned about him and his well-being.

Law enforcement said Duncan also requires daily medication that he may not have with him.

If anyone had any information on his location, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

