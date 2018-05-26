Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old who might be in danger.

John Copley left his Dunellon home about 11:15 a.m. Saturday on foot. He made statements that have his family and law enforcement concerned.

He is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing sweat pants and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

