Marion County deputies search for missing teen

The sheriff's office says Vanessa has health issues and does not have her medication.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a teen they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies say Vanessa Velella, 15, was last seen on June 21 at a home on Pecan Run Harbor in the Shores neighborhood in Ocala. She was wearing a black and white checkered top, black leggings with shorts, and combat boots, according to the release.

Vanessa is described as five-foot-six and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says Vanessa has health issues and does not have her medication.

Anyone with information on where Vanessa could be is asked to call 911.