Have you seen Josue? Deputies searching for missing Ocala man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says he was last seen leaving his home Friday, March 26.
OCALA, Fla — Deputies are asking the public for help in finding Josue Molina-Rodriguez, 38, who they say went missing over the weekend.

Rodriguez was last seen between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Friday in Ocala, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies say he left his home in a 2009 silver Dodge Caliber with a Florida license plate Z191BJ. Rodriguez is said to be 5-feet, 7-inches, and weigh approximately 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.


