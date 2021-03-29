Have you seen Josue? Deputies searching for missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla — Deputies are asking the public for help in finding Josue Molina-Rodriguez, 38, who they say went missing over the weekend.
Rodriguez was last seen between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Friday in Ocala, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say he left his home in a 2009 silver Dodge Caliber with a Florida license plate Z191BJ. Rodriguez is said to be 5-feet, 7-inches, and weigh approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
