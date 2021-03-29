Have you seen Josue? Deputies searching for missing Ocala man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says he was last seen leaving his home Friday, March 26.

OCALA, Fla — Deputies are asking the public for help in finding Josue Molina-Rodriguez, 38, who they say went missing over the weekend.

Rodriguez was last seen between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Friday in Ocala, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say he left his home in a 2009 silver Dodge Caliber with a Florida license plate Z191BJ. Rodriguez is said to be 5-feet, 7-inches, and weigh approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Please see the Missing Endangered flyer below. If you know where Josue is, call 911. pic.twitter.com/bOX1BQcqha — Marion Co. Sheriff-FL (@MCSOFlorida) March 29, 2021