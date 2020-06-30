Nolan has not been seen or heard from since June 22.

FORT MCCOY, Fla — Have you seen Kathleen Nolan?

The 61-year-old from Fort McCoy, Florida was last known to be at her home on June 22. Since then, no one has seen or heard from her.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says she suffers from certain medical conditions that have her family concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

