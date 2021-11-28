Maryland construction worker wins $100K in lottery

A normal trip to the liquor store to cash his paycheck was the stepping stone that changed his life forever.

BRANDYWINE, Md. — One lucky Prince George's County man purchased a $30 scratch-off at a local liquor store and won a whopping $100,000!

Meet Jemmelle Murphy. He's been a commercial construction worker in Brandywine, Md. for almost 15 years. A normal trip to the liquor store to cash his paycheck was the stepping stone that changed his life forever.

Murphy said he went to Waldorf Liquors to cash his check and decided to buy a $30 Maryland Lottery $100,000 Lucky game scratch-off.

Then, his payday instantly took a turn for the better.

He scratched off his game in the store and it showed his winning numbers. Then, he looked down the instant ticket and one by one, it revealed a matching number with the $100,000 prize underneath.

When he realized he actually won the prize, the excitement began.

“I celebrated with the clerk a bit and then rushed home to show my family,” Murphy said. Everyone was grinning from ear to ear.”

When asked what he plans to do with the prize money, he said he wants to start out on his own and launch a deck-building business.

“I’m just blessed,” Murphy said of his big win. “I’ve stayed focused and do good and good things have happened.”

Waldorf Liquors and Check Cashing will also receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off to Murphy.