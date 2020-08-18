The Departments of Education and Health are now mandating students in all schools in Pennsylvania wear a mask at all times.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In less than two weeks, students taking part in outdoor marching band practice at North Pocono High School will be inside taking classes. And they'll have to wear masks at all times, even when they're 6 feet apart.

That new state mandate is the latest subject in the great debate over how to send kids back to school.

"I think they should wear a mask. Absolutely, if he's going back, he's wearing a mask, mandate or not. It's my decision as a parent," Rufina Joga said.

The North Pocono School District is allowing parents to choose between all virtual classes and a hybrid model, where students will be in school two days a week and online the other three.

"Honestly, I feel bad for the administration. (They) made this plan and 13 days before the start of school, they have to readjust their plans, and parents are going to change their mind, so, which is going to affect bus routing and teacher schedules," said parent Samantha Fitch.

Fitch has two students in the North Pocono School District. She had chosen the hybrid option but now with the new mask rules, and an eighth-grade daughter with asthma, she's second-guessing her decision.

"I want what's best for my kids but I don't even know what's best at this point."

There are three exceptions to the mask mandate:

when students are eating or drinking,

when they're doing a task in which it would be unsafe to wear a mask,

during designated mask breaks, which are to last no longer than 10 minutes.

"Is COVID going to know that your kid has their mask off for 10 minutes? Like, oh, COVID is not going to come for that 10 minutes!" Fitch said.

Students have mixed feelings.

"It's going to be hard to adjust when we start, but when we get to it, we're going to get used to it and it's going to be normal," said junior David Mercado.