Discarded match causes house fire in Brandon

The fire grew after a match was thrown into a garbage can and spread beyond the homeowner's control.

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough firefighters helped put out a fire coming from a garage in a Brandon home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters received a call at around 10:50 a.m. about a house on fire on South Kings Avenue. When the first engine arrived they were met with flames and heavy smoke billowing from the garage.

Crews used hose lines and entered the home to battle the fire. They were able to declare the fire under control in just eight minutes, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

No one was hurt during the fire.

The agency said the person living in the home threw away a discarded a wooded match in a trash can after lighting candles in the kitchen which later grew beyond her ability to extinguish.