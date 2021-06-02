Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to deliver virtual State of the City Address Wednesday

According to a Facebook post on the city's page, this virtual speech will actually come in the form of a tour of the town.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is set to deliver the 2021 State of the City Address virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This won't be an ordinary State of the City Address. According to a Facebook post on the city's page, this virtual speech will actually come in the form of a tour of the town.

During the virtual tour, Castor will look at some of the accomplishments that have taken place over the past years. The tour will also go over the plans she has for the city.

Castor is serving as Tampa's 59th mayor. She assumed the role of mayor in May 2019 after winning a general runoff election.

Before she was mayor, she spent 31 years with the Tampa Police Department. Then in 2009, she became Tampa’s first female Chief of Police, serving for six years in that role.

