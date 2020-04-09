x
Local News

St. Pete Mayor calls out Gov. DeSantis on Twitter after roundtable for not following local guidelines

The governor was seen not wearing a mask or social distancing during a roundtable in St Pete.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — St Pete mayor Rick Kriseman is calling out Governor Ron DeSantis on Twitter for not following the city's COVID-19 guidelines.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Kriseman retweeted a picture of Gov. DeSantis holding a roundtable with Tampa  Bay area bar and brewery leaders. The picture shows them all sitting relatively close at a table, inside, without masks.

The mayor says it was an example of what people should not do during this pandemic.

Kriseman has previously criticized Governor DeSantis for reopening too soon and putting the economy before public health.  

The city and county both have guidelines in place that require masks indoors, and that everyone maintains physical distancing.

On Thursday, the county reported 106 new cases, which accounted for 3.81 percent of tests taken. That is below the World Health Organization’s recommended 5 percent threshold.

The county's running testing percentage sits at 10.2 percent.

