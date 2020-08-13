Mayors present road map for nationwide police reform

Tampa Mayor and former Police Chief Jane Castor was among the key members to make recommendations.

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayors from across the country announced an action plan for comprehensive police reform Thursday, in the wake of George Floyd’s death earlier this year.

Tampa Mayor and former Police Chief Jane Castor was one of the key members on the task force that came up with the recommendations.

“No one at the Tampa Police Department was evolved in the murder of George Floyd. But the almost 1,000 men and women in our organization has been blamed for that incident,” said Mayor Castor on a conference call with the media and other mayors to announce the recommendations.

Castor says while the Tampa Police Department has already adopted many of the recommendations laid out in the plan, agencies across the country have to work together to regain the trust of so many Americans.

"It is imperative in our communities today, that are officers’ actions are transparent and accounted for,” said Mayor Castor. “Every police department should be using body-worn cameras.”

She and other mayors worked for months on a comprehensive list of recommendations focused around six main principals.

Earning Public Trust – so that people understand and believe police are there to prevent crime and promote safety. Redefining the Role – Police don’t need to be assigned to every call. Cities should continue funding the police but also add money to support social services and mental health. Protecting Life – That’s at the core of a police officer’s responsibilities. Use as little force as necessary, if any at all, and deadly force should be an absolute last resort. Equality and Due Process – Every person is entitled to equal treatment and respect. Community Relationships – Have officers who actually understand or live in the communities they serve Transparency & Accountability – The Chief must have authority to discipline his officers. Body cameras should be used by all agencies. Cities should re-negotiate agreements with police unions to allow for fair and efficient discipline. There should also be a national database of bad officers.

“Our law enforcement are doing a great job out in our communities each and every day,” said Castor. “But there are individuals that are allowed to stay in law-enforcement that should not be.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says now is the time for meaningful change.

“We as mayors absolutely feel the sense of urgency and know we need to seize this moment,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Our safety depends on mutual trust and respect between the police and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect.”

