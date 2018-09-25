McDonald's is looking to hire 3,000 new employees around the state of Florida.

The home of the Big Mac is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at more than 865 restaurants around the state. Available positions include everything from crew members to managers.

All restaurants in Florida are participating.

During the event, job seekers can submit applications and possibly interview for available positions.

Learn more about working at McDonald's on the company's website.

McDonald's recently announced the company and its franchisees are investing $186 million in Florida through 2018 and 2019 with construction and refurbishments of restaurants.

The restaurant is also aiming to improve customer convenience and experience with mobile ordering and payment, curbside pick-up and McDelivery at participating locations.

