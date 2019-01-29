SARASOTA, Fla. — Two McDonald's employees were praised by Sarasota police after helping two girls who were found in a car with their father, who was passed out behind the wheel.

Police said about 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a McDonald's on North Washington Boulevard near 8th Street to investigate a DUI. They found two young girls, ages 4 and 8, in the back seat and the father asleep in front.

Officers found out the girls were hungry and needed to use the bathroom. The restaurant was closed, but after police explained to the two workers cleaning inside what was going on, they opened the door and let the children in.

The workers let the girls use the bathroom, then gave the kids whatever they wanted to eat and gave them Happy Meals stuffed with toys. Police said the workers would not let officers pay for the food.

"To the two McDonald's employees, who went above and beyond, you are two of the many reasons it's an honor to continue to serve and protect such an incredible city," police said. "Thank you!"

The girls were released to family members, and the father was charged with DUI and child neglect, police said.

