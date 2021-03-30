x
Meals on Wheels for Kids needs volunteers to help deliver meals

As we get back to normal, more people are heading back to work and have less time to volunteer, but the need is still great.
TAMPA, Fla. — At the start of the pandemic, Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger started Meals on Wheels for Kids because schools were closed. 

Now, a year later, the need is still there, but volunteers are getting tougher to find. 

Over the last year, the program has delivered half a million meals to kids who are remote learning. They usually rely on school breakfast and lunch. 

The kids get five lunch meals, a bag of produce, and a box of shelf-stable groceries for the whole family. So it's close to 10,000 people impacted by this program. 

But as we get back to normal and people head back to work, we can't forget the need is still great.  

"Our need for volunteers is continuing to increase while we have our volunteers returning to work, we also have the continued increased need of folks signing up for our program," Lauren Vance, Director of Programs and Communications with Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger. 

If you want to volunteer, you should know deliveries only take about an hour.   

You can learn more about what it takes to volunteer and how you can sign up here.

