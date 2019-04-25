The Florida Department of Health has reported a second case of the measles in the state.

The new case in Pinellas County happened with a 72-year-old man. Another case was reported at the end of March in Broward County. The case in March involved someone who was not vaccinated.

So far in 2019, both confirmed cases had recent international travel to Southeast Asia.

A state health investigation found 311 people may have been exposed to the person with the virus.

Fewer than 10 cases of the measles were reported from 2013-2017, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. A total of 15 cases were reported in 2018.

The Florida Department of Health recommends anyone older than 1 year old to get the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Vaccines are provided at no cost for anyone younger than 18 years old at the Department of Health Pinellas County clinics. The MMR vaccines cost $85.67 without an appointment at the following locations:

St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave. N.

6350 76th Ave. N. Largo: 8751 Ulmerton Road

8751 Ulmerton Road Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

310 N. Myrtle Ave. Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.

The Florida Department of Health says vaccinations are the best way to prevent measles infections. Department of health officials recommend adults have at least one dose of the MMR vaccine with a second dose recommended for those at higher risk, such as international travelers and health care workers.

The first MMR vaccine should come between 12 to 15 months old, and the second between 4-6 years old, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. It can be spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing.

Although measles is usually considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. Generally, preschool children, adolescents, young adults and inadequately immunized individuals make up the most measles cases in the U.S.

According to Florida health officials, symptoms typically appear 7-14 days after someone has been infected. Those symptoms may include high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and rashes that can spread across the body.

