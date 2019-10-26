TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly 1,000 people gathered Friday night in Tampa for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Patriot Gala, which recognized four distinguished people for their work.

Forty-six Medal of Honor recipients were at the Marriott Water Street for the gala. It's among the highlights of the Medal of Honor Convention, which wraps up on Saturday.

The four people recognized Friday night were:

Bobby Newman

Owner and executive vice president of J.C. Newman Cigar Company

Distinguished Citizen Award honoree

George Strait

Country music legend

Bob Hope Award for Entertainment honoree

Joseph Votel

Former CENTCOM/SOCOM Commander GEN (ret)

Patriot Award honoree

Catherine Herridge

Fox News correspondent

"Tex" McCrary Award for Journalism honoree

10News' Courtney Robinson emceed the ceremony.

The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded by the U.S. government and is given by the president to military service members who distinguish themselves through "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity involving risk of life above and beyond the call of duty."

