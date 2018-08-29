Attorney Nicole “Nikki” Fried has won the Democratic nomination in the race to be Florida’s next agriculture commissioner.

Fried faced fellow Democrats Jeffrey Porter and R. David Walker for the nomination.

The 40-year-old, who was also a lobbyist for the medical marijuana industry, said she’s running for agriculture commissioner because she believes politicians have failed those who voted for access to medical marijuana.

Along with expanding access to medical marijuana, Fried also hopes to revitalize state agriculture by supporting legislation to allow the growth of industrial hemp and support a balance between industry concerns and consumer protections.

Fried also said she supports automatic restoration of civil rights for felons who have finished their sentences.

Fried faces the Republican nominee in the Nov. 6 general election.

