TAMPA, Fla. — Why would anyone allow a medical marijuana distribution facility to open just feet away from one of Tampa’s biggest drug treatment centers? That’s what critics were asking at Thursday’s Tampa City Council meeting.

“This has become a large distraction to us,” said Joe Rutherford, CEO at Gracepoint Wellness.

Rutherford says they were blindsided a few weeks ago by a zoning change application for the warehouse property right next door. MM Processing and Distribution is the name on the application, with the MM – apparently standing for medical marijuana.

“To have one of the area’s largest processing plants literally a stone’s throw from the heart of our campus just seems, again, the definition of irony to me,” Rutherford said.

The facility might work in some areas, says Rutherford, but the area is also a residential neighborhood with lots of kids. Rutherford says opening that kind of business right next-door to a drug treatment facility is like putting a cigarette factory next to Moffitt Cancer Center.

“So, then, to have the marijuana processing plant opening in the middle of a mental health and substance abuse campus is very analogous,” said Rutherford.

At Thursday’s Tampa city council meeting, attorney John Grandoff brought up the same issue.

Grandoff suggested the applicant, Trulieve, Florida’s largest licensed cannabis company, had been less than transparent with its “MM” abbreviation. Although, a faded sign on the property fence does spell the words out clearly.

“This facility has been permitted immediately next-door,” said Grandoff. “They share a common boundary line.”

Grandoff was abruptly cut-off by councilman Charlie Miranda, who said it was unfair and could raise legal issues down the road if the council was to hear an argument from opponents without Trulieve there to represent itself.

“I’m not here to dispute anything that you’re going to say,” said Miranda. “But you’re much smarter than I am. And you know, right now we’re teetering on some violation.”

Opponents say they were just trying to get their grievance on the record with the city council. It’s their understanding that the zoning change is already a done deal.

Rutherford says they have heard from a representative from Trulieve, who has offered to address any concerns they may have. They were also assured there wouldn’t be any direct sales at the proposed location.

We reached out to Trulieve for comment but had not yet heard back from them.

