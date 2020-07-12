Medical professional moms start pediatric urgent care service during pandemic

A group of moms in the medical field is alleviating the fears of some parents with in-home doctor's visits for their children.

A lot of businesses have been reimagined because of COVID-19. The virus has forced many businesses to close, but has also fostered new ideas coming to life.

House Calls for Kids is one of those ideas. "Our goal is to create convenient, quality care for pediatric patients specifically, meeting the needs for sick visits and urgent care. We want to be a supplement to a regular pediatrician," said Jennifer Boyd, a physician assistant and founder of House Calls for Kids. "Parents always call and they're really concerned about their kids when they can't get an answer from their regular doctor's office and we want to provide some relief after office hours."

The team will make in-home visits to patients after a quick telehealth consultation. "We can save you time and money if you need more emergent care, or maybe you don't even need a house call and we can help you just virtually," said Boyd.

"Here's COVID and we need this more than ever," said Boyd, explaining that many friends and acquaintances through mom groups on social media asked for a service like House Calls for Kids. She said that a lot of parents expressed fears of bringing their families to doctors offices or had trouble finding appointments at convenient times throughout the pandemic.

Concierge medicine, or direct primary care, has been growing in popularity across Tampa Bay. It's also growing during the coronavirus pandemic as more people stay home and avoid crowded spaces, like a doctor's office or hospital emergency room. A trade publication called Concierge Medicine Today estimates the number of providers choosing to make personal house calls is increasing by 6 to 7 percent every year.

"We wear N95s, we have eye protection, gloves and we do our very best to keep everyone safe," said Boyd. Patients must also fill out a waiver and COVID-19 questionnaire before a visit is made to a patient's home.

Services like House Calls for Kids does not accept regular insurance plans, but can be paid for using health savings accounts, which is actually beneficial to a lot of patients that may not have insurance coverage.

House Calls for Kids currently covers southern Pinellas County and south Tampa.

