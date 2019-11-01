Looking for a new pup? This year's Puppy Bowl has 93 adoptable puppies from around the country.

One puppy player, Harper, comes from Suncoast Animal League.

The Palm Harbor-based organization said Harper was only three weeks old when he and his two littermates were brought in after being found abandoned in a field. Suncoast Animal League said a nursing dog in one of its foster homes became the pups' surrogate mother.

When Harper was nine weeks old, he was adopted.

Harper will join dozens of adoptable dogs from 51 shelters and rescues around the country for the Puppy Bowl face-off between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Harper will be on Team Fluff and competing to win the coveted Chewy.com Lombarky Trophy.

Animal Planet has hosted the Puppy Bowl for the past 14 years. Dubbed the "cutest sporting event on television," the Puppy Bowl showcases two teams of "line barkers, wide retrievers" competing for the trophy through "terrier touchdowns, puppy penalties and furry fumbles."

The pups are also vying for forever homes.

You can view the whole starting lineup of the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet's website.

