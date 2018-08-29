TAMPA, Fla. -- With a slew of celebrity guests and thousands of geeks set to descend on the Tampa Convention Center next month, MegaCon Tampa Bay is offering an easier way for fans to get to the con.

MegaCon is offering the MegaCon Express for the first time this year -- an air-conditioned motor coach that will take guests from Orlando to Tampa and back again.

Guests will be able to leave Orlando in the morning, attend the con in Tampa, then return to Orlando the same night.

There is a transportation package just for the round-trip bus ride and another for the bus ride and admission tickets.

Round-trip bus rides for Saturday and Sunday are $20. Rides plus admission tickets are $49 for Saturday and $39 for Sunday.

Pick-up locations are at Coliseum of Comics in Orlando and the Tampa Convention Center.

Click or tap here for tickets and a pickup schedule.

This year’s MegaCon brings dozens of celebrity guests, comic book artists, voice actors and geeky attractions to the Tampa Convention Center.

Announced so far are Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps, Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd, The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie and four stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Comic creators include Tampa Bay locals Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn comics), Joe Giella, Bob McLeod and more.

And on top of bringing Harry Potter’s Weasley twins, MegaCon will also have a Harry Potter escape room, a Sorting Hat ceremony and wizarding world fan meetups.

MegaCon Tampa Bay runs Sept. 21-23 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St.

Find tickets, celebrity information, schedules and more at MegaCon Tampa Bay’s website.

