OCALA, Fla. -- Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha opened up about her relationship with her sister and her hopes for the Markle family.

Despite recently moving, Samantha Markle had lived in Ocala, Florida the last few years. She watched the royal wedding in May from her Ocala home.

"I thought she was beautiful. Again, it was bittersweet. I was really kind of hurt that my dad wasn’t there but I felt like you know, at the end of the day, and I still always have these mixed feelings. I can never look at her face and not see my little Meg who is very different from the woman she’s become now," Samantha told 10News over the phone.

Samantha and Meghan share the same father. Samantha said the last time she spoke to Meghan was 2015 and the last time she saw her was 2008.

The Markles' family drama has played out around the world in recent months, pitting Meghan against her family. The royal family has not commented on the topic.

Samantha said, "Maybe she needs to bring closure on this by doing the right thing, reaching out, including family. The Royals should have taken care of this early on by treating the family with dignity and respect."

Samantha said she and many other family members were not invited to the royal wedding.

