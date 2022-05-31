'Every day is Memorial Day': Gold Star father reflects on son's legacy

Army Cpl. Frankie Gross was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2011. The Oldsmar native was just 25 years old.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered at Crest Lake Park in Clearwater on Monday evening to mark Memorial Day by honoring fallen service members.

More than 1.3 million Americans have died serving the United States, and it's not lost on Marine Corps veteran Ron Ashley that he is among the lucky ones.

"I could have been one of those guys myself, I guess, but for some reason, I'm still here," Ashley said.

Marine Corps veteran Phil Schantz feels the same way, saying, "A lot of young men died serving, but I'm still here at 85 and it's because of their sacrifices. Freedom is not free."

Ashley hopes Americans recognize the true meaning of the Memorial Day holiday.

"The important part of today is not the picnics, hamburgers and hot dogs, but rather celebrating what their veterans did to make it so you can have those hamburgers and hot dogs," Ashley said.

Among those who were celebrated on this Memorial Day was Army Cpl. Frankie Gross. He was just 25 years old when he was killed in Afghanistan.

"It's Memorial Day every day for us Gold Star families," Frankie's father, Craig Gross, said.

Craig Gross said what most families like his want is not sympathy, but recognition.

"Very few of us want people to feel sorry for us," Gross said. "The important thing is that people honor the memory of our sons and daughters."

Honor their memories and recognize them as heroes.

Asked what people should take away from his story, Craig Gross said, "I hope that people will say to their sons or daughters, 'wouldn't you like to be like Frankie Gross?' That would be awesome."