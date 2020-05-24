Memorial Day Weekend: Here's what you can still do around Tampa Bay

Many events may be canceled, but there are ways you can still mark the holiday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Like everything else the coronavirus has touched, Memorial Day weekend is going to look and feel a bit different this year.

In the Nation's capitol, D.C.'s annual Memorial Day Parade has been canceled and there will be a nationally televised special instead. The National Memorial Day concert will be live-streamed and you can also watch on television.

Ancestry will also be hosting a virtual "Parade of Heroes" on Memorial Day with host Kathie Lee Gifford.

Right here in the Tampa Bay area, there are still events you can participate in to mark the holiday.

Rose Hill Memorial Park still lists its annual Memorial Day event on the cemetery's Facebook page. It's scheduled for Monday from 3:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Shuffle is hosting a Memorial Day Keg Clearance as a test for reopening. You can help Tampa-based indoor shuffleboard bar and restaurant practice recommended reopening guidelines Monday from 2:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Get your skate on at SpinNations Skating Center for their Memorial Day Skate. The Port Richey establishment's event will be from 2:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m Monday. Entry is $5.00 and skate rentals are free. If you're retired or active military, bring your ID and you get in for free. A free lunch will also be provided.

In need of new art? The Art Cave in Dunedin is having a Memorial Day Sale. You can stop by the cave on Albert Street between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The Florida Aquarium is running a buy one, get one offer for military service members.

You can take part in a virtual run to pay tribute to military members who made the ultimate sacrifice. You can register for the Remember the Fallen virtual run online. The Virtual Run Challenge is donating money from registration fees to TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), a program to help the families of fallen heroes.

There's a Memorial Day Hockey Tournament in Zephyrhills. Games run through 3:00 p.m. Monday at AdventHealth Center Ice.

American Social is hosting a Memorial Day weekend event through 11:00 p.m. Monday. Active and retired military members will get 25% off all regularly priced items. American Social is on S. Harbor Island Boulevard in Tampa.

