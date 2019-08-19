TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department will hold a memorial service on Monday to remember a fallen officer.

Corporal Michael Roberts was shot and killed on Aug. 19, 2009 while investigating a suspicious person in a neighborhood that had recently experienced several burglaries.

Roberts noticed Humberto Delgado pushing a shopping cart along the roadway and stopped to question him. During questioning, Delgado began to struggle with Roberts, who then attempted to use his taser. Delgado took off, and Roberts chased after him. Delgado shot Roberts several times before a bullet struck the right side of his chest, an area not covered by his bulletproof vest.

Roberts was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.

On Nov.15, 2011, Delgado was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death on Feb. 10, 2012. The Florida Supreme Court later reduced the sentence to life without parole.

Monday's ceremony will be at 411 N. Franklin Street in front of the Monument for Fallen Officers at Tampa Police Department headquarters.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.