Memorial service announced for fallen Manatee County deputy

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has announced plans to honor one of its deputies who recently died of COVID-19.
The sheriff's office says a celebration of life service will be held for Deputy Douglas Clark Thursday, Sep. 2., at Simmons Loop Baptist Church in Riverview.
A "Line of Duty' ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
Clark, 67, died last week after spending two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19, the sheriff's office says. He had been with the agency since February 2008 and served in the Corrections Bureau for the past 13 years.