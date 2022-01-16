Sea conditions cause 2 men 'in distress' to be rescued by Coast Guard

At the time of the rescue, watchstanders reported 10-foot seas and winds reaching 34 mph.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two men were rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday after severe weather caused unsafe sea conditions.

According to a press release, 72-year-old Richard Moore and 77-year-old John Ulrich were rescued from their 42-foot boat after Coast Guard watchstanders reported they were "in distress."

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and crew were dispatched to hoist the two men to safety. Once onboard officials say the boaters were taken to Air Station Clearwater with no medical issues.

"Forecasted severe weather can put even the most experienced mariners at risk,” said Lt. Jonathan Ray, Jayhawk MH-60 helicopter pilot at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.

“With that said, it’s fortunate we arrived on scene when we did because the weather was getting worse by the minute. The crew did a fantastic job in incredibly challenging and complex conditions to rescue these men before the sea could overtake their vessel," he added.

