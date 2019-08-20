PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police arrested an employee at a mental health facility after they say he shoved a man with severe cognitive disabilities into a wall.

Police arrived around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the mental health daycare facility, D-Tec, located on 110th Avenue North. Officers say Kevnon Neal-Parker, a D-Tec employee, shoved the man he was caring for into a wall.

The man's head hit a nail on the wall, causing a cut on the back of his head, police say. Officers said the man has autism and that Neal-Parker knew this while he was watching over him.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his head injuries, which police say required stitches.

Neal-Parker was charged with abuse or neglect of a person with disabilities.

