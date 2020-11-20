The driver was injured but those injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

HOUSTON — A person had a terrifying drive on Highway 249 on Friday, when a piece of metal smashed right through that driver’s windshield.

It happened a little after noon on the southbound lanes of 249 near Spring Cypress. Police say a piece of metal flew off a passing dump truck and went right through the windshield of the driver's car.

The driver was injured, but those injures are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the dump truck returned to the scene. At this point, we don't know if any citations were issued.