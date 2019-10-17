TAMPA, Fla. — Plumes of smoke and the delicious scent of roasted chicken filled the dark parking lot of Metropolitan Ministries through Thursday morning.

Volunteers started well before 2 a.m. to set up assembly lines, fill roasting racks with chicken thighs and fire up grills to cook thousands of chicken dinners.

It's the 51st year for the Tampa Kiwanis barbecue chicken fundraiser, but it's the first time the Kiwanis have partnered with Metropolitan Ministries. Some of the proceeds from the chicken dinners will go to the Kiwanis to support local nonprofits and some will go to Metropolitan Ministries to provide meals for the hungry.

Volunteers from Tampa Jesuit High School packed meals in an assembly line, including chicken, chips, a dinner roll and a cookie.

Many meals were pre-purchased and delivered. Others were donated to feed the homeless.

If you're interested in supporting this fundraiser, some dinners are still available. $12 chicken dinners can be picked up at 601 West Martin Luther King Jr. Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and at 501 E. Kennedy Blvd.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter