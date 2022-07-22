Metro Ministries critically low on food, asking for donations

The ministry said in a statement that they have been attempting to purchase food in bulk, but their vendors and partners are unable or delayed in fulfilling orders.

TAMPA, Fla. — Local food warehouse Metropolitan Ministries is currently running critically low on food supplies and donations.

“We have faith that between community donations and food purchases, this setback will be resolved. Until then, we are preparing for the situation to get worse before it gets better,” said James Dunbar, associate vice president of outreach and prevention services.

The program is asking the community to help out by donating the following items:

Canned meat

Peanut butter

Boxed cereal

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Rice

Beans

Pasta/sauce

Soup

Baby food

Formula

Donations can be dropped off here:



Hillsborough County, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.