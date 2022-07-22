Metro Ministries critically low on food, asking for donations

TAMPA, Fla. — Local food warehouse Metropolitan Ministries is currently running critically low on food supplies and donations.
The ministry wrote in a statement that is has been attempting to purchase food in bulk, but vendors and partners are unable or delayed in fulfilling orders.
“We have faith that between community donations and food purchases, this setback will be resolved. Until then, we are preparing for the situation to get worse before it gets better,” said James Dunbar, associate vice president of outreach and prevention services.
The program is asking the community to help out by donating the following items:
- Canned meat
- Peanut butter
- Boxed cereal
- Canned vegetables
- Canned fruit
- Rice
- Beans
- Pasta/sauce
- Soup
- Baby food
- Formula
Donations can be dropped off here:
Hillsborough County, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Pasco County, Weekdays 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.