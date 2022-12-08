Metropolitan Ministries adds additional distribution day for Christmas

Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tents are there to help Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Additional pop-up tents in Tampa Bay and south to Lee County will soon be available as Metropolitan Ministries works to expand its holiday outreach to the 21,000 families in need this Christmas.

Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tents are made available for the most vulnerable families and people in the Tampa Bay area who are struggling to survive the rising costs of rent, utilities, gas and food, the nonprofit said in a news release. During its fourth year, 14 "pop-up" tent locations will be added in neighborhoods throughout the Tampa Bay.

In addition, two pop-up tents in Lee County will take place from Dec. 10-11. The nonprofit hopes to provide relief for the people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"Workscapes and First Class Moving have stepped up to help the Ministries transport 41 pallets of food to the Fort Myers locations free of charge," the nonprofit reports.

If you're thinking about donating to the many locations scattered throughout the Tampa Bay area, here's what they're looking for.

Turkeys, hams, yams, canned fruit, gift card, toys and gifts for teens between 4 and 17 years old. other items include cereal, canned vegetables, rice, beans, pasta, macaroni and cheese, gravy, cranberry, sauce and dessert mixes.

You can also provide a monetary donation online.