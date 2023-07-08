'She saved Freddy's life': Miami-Dade police director, wife issue statement after Tampa shooting

"This outpouring of care and concern has meant everything to their family at this difficult time and continues to contribute to Freddy’s healing," the family said.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than two weeks after reportedly shooting himself after an argument with his wife in Tampa, lawyers representing Miami-Dade police director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez and his wife have issued a statement.

The statement says the couple "express their deepest and heartfelt appreciation" to those who have reached out to show support since the tragic shooting. "This outpouring of care and concern has meant everything to their family at this difficult time and continues to contribute to Freddy’s healing," the statement continued.

The 52-year-old and his wife, Jody, were in Tampa for a law enforcement conference over the weekend. On the night of July 23, Tampa police said they were called to the Marriott Waterside where the couple was staying after getting reports of a man pointing a gun at himself outside.

When police arrived, they said they were directed to the 12th floor and made contact with Ramirez and his wife. Ramirez reportedly told officers he had been involved in an argument with his wife but hadn't pointed his gun anywhere. His wife, police said, corroborated Ramirez's story and told officers she wasn't worried about her safety.

Jody's safety and the reported gun sighting at the hotel were a subject the Ramirez family wished to specifically clarify in their statement.

"Jody strongly wishes to emphasize that at no time was there even a hint of physical aggression between her and Freddy," the released statement said in part. "Nor is there the slightest evidence of such contact — not from Jody, not from a witness and not from any of the various security cameras operating throughout the hotel. Further, the reckless allegation that he took out his gun prior to checking out from the hotel that evening is false and unsupported by either witnesses or camera footage."

Body camera footage from Tampa police show Ramirez was put in handcuffs during this time, something the Ramirezes' statement says was a "profoundly disturbing event."

A few hours after police went to the hotel, Ramirez called Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to offer his resignation, citing "mistakes" he had made, the mayor said during a news conference days after the shooting.

At some point that night, Ramirez and his wife decided to head back to the Miami area via Interstate 75 "to leave for home and put a bad night’s experience behind them," the statement said in part.

The statement says it was during the drive home after "the seriously troubling and confusing events that had befallen them" that Jody was able to grab Ramirez's arm as he tried to shoot himself. Her actions "saved Freddy's life," the statement said. Because of this, "the resulting injury was serious but not fatal."

Ramirez is still recovering at the hospital.

Read the Ramirezs' statement in full below:

While the family’s focus is upon Freddy’s recovery, it is appropriate to address damaging and hurtful misinformation that has been repeated in various media reports concerning the events of the evening of July 23rd.

Jody strongly wishes to emphasize that at no time was there even a hint of physical aggression between her and Freddy. Nor is there the slightest evidence of such contact - not from Jody, not from a witness and not from any of the various security cameras operating throughout the hotel. Further, the reckless allegation that he took out his gun prior to checking out from the hotel that evening is false and unsupported by either witnesses or camera footage. It is hoped that the media will be cautious about reporting on this subject, not only out of respect for their family, but because the public deserves to know the truth rather than sensational and unsubstantiated falsities.

Both Jody and Freddy were shocked by the sudden arrival of numerous police officers shortly after 6:30 on that Sunday evening. It was even more shocking that Freddy was put in handcuffs. It is evident that being placed in handcuffs is a profoundly disturbing event for any who experiences it. It was especially so for such a distinguished leader of law-enforcement, with an unblemished record of more than 28 years of exemplary service in protecting the public.

Afterwards, shortly after local police left their hotel room, Jody and Freddy decided to leave for home and put a bad night’s experience behind them. After the seriously troubling and confusing events that had befallen them, during the drive home, with both still bewildered and distraught, Jody was able to grab her husband’s arm so that the resulting injury was serious but not fatal. She saved Freddy’s life.