Miami-Dade police director critically hurt in Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was critically injured in the Tampa area, according to the South Florida agency.

Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez "suffered a critical injury," the department said in a brief statement early Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said its investigation began Sunday night on Interstate 75 south of Tampa but offered few other details. Multiple news outlets in the Miami-Dade area are reporting Ramirez shot himself, citing law enforcement sources. 10 Tampa Bay is working to confirm those reports.

He underwent surgery Monday morning, the department said. As of around 8:30 a.m., MDPD reports Ramirez is in "critical but stable condition."

CBS Miami said Ramirez was in the Tampa Bay area because of the Florida Sheriffs Association's summer conference, which runs from July 23-26.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the FDLE are reportedly the agencies in charge of the investigation. For its part, FHP said FDLE agents and highway patrol troopers are conducting interviews today.

