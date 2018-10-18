CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Michael Drejka has signed an affidavit to fire Lysa Clifton as one of his three attorneys.

According to the affidavit from Oct. 15, Drejka said he received "an unsolicited personal visit by Clifton" after his first appearance in court on Aug. 14.

Drejka said in the affidavit that he had never met or spoken to Clifton or anyone on her behalf before her visit at the jail.

During the visit, Drejka said Clifton asked him if he wanted her to become his attorney. Drejka agreed but said he didn't know that solicitation of a client could be a violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

In the affidavit, Drejka also said he repeatedly asked Clifton to withdraw from representing him, but she refused.

Drejka’s affidavit formally requests the removal of Clifton from representing him and prohibits Clifton from communicating on his behalf.

Clifton spoke with 10News' Reginald Roundtree on Thursday, saying she will file the paperwork on Friday to step away from the case. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as her reason for leaving and said she will no longer talk about the case.

The Florida Bar has opened a solicitation investigation into Clifton, who is one of three lawyers representing Michael Drejka.

Drejka is charged with manslaughter over the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton.

The Clearwater shooting sparked an ongoing national debate over Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Drejka shot and killed McGlockton after the two got into an argument over a parking space outside the Circle A convenience store.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri didn’t arrest Drejka, citing the “stand your ground” law.

The case went to the State Attorney’s office, who decided on Aug. 13 to charge Drejka with manslaughter.

