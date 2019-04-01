Lysa Clifton, one of Michael Drejka's former defense lawyers, has been involuntarily taken into custody under the Florida Mental Health Act, more commonly known as the Baker Act.

According to online Pinellas County court records, St. Anthony's Hospital petitioned to take care of 31-year-old Clifton on Wednesday.

The Baker Act allows for temporary detention and mental health care for people impaired due to a mental illness or who seem unable to seek treatment.

"People who require the use of the Baker Act have often lost the power of self-control, and they are likely to inflict harm to themselves or others," according to the University of Florida Health medical network.

Clifton rose to prominence when she was removed as Drejka's attorney amid a claim she was hired after making an unsolicited visit to him. Solicitation is prohibited by Florida Bar rules, which stop lawyers from pursuing clients with whom they don't have prior relationships -- at least unless certain conditions are met.

In August, the Florida Bar opened an investigation into Clifton's conduct.

In November, she was arrested and accused of driving drunk.

Drejka is charged with manslaughter in the Clearwater shooting death of Markeis McGlockton. The case gained national attention, reigniting a debate over Florida's controversial stand your ground law.

