Still no verdict in Michael Keetley murder retrial; jurors to return Monday

Michael Keetley is accused of killing two men outside a home in Ruskin on Thanksgiving Day. He has been held in jail for 12 years and maintains his innocence.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on Friday over a former ice cream truck driver in Hillsborough County accused of shooting six people, killing two brothers in 2010.

Retrial started in March after a judge declared a mistrial three years ago.

Keetley is accused of committing the crimes outside of a Ruskin home on Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

Earlier that year, investigators said Keetley was beaten up, shot and robbed while working from his ice cream truck and then became obsessed with revenge.

However, prosecutors said he went after the wrong people.

Keetley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sergio Guitron and Juan Guitron — and the attempted murders of Daniel Beltran, Gonzalo Guevara, Ramon Galan Jr. and Richard Cantu.

Throughout the trial, the defense has argued Keetley was incapable of firing a gun due to injuries on his hand. Its star witness, Keetley's plastic surgeon, testified about the injuries this week.

The team also criticizes the handling of the investigation.

Keetley has spent more than 12 years in jail, awaiting a verdict in his case and maintaining his innocence. In October, a judge denied his request for a reduced bond.

Now, if convicted, Keetley could face life in prison.

Keetley said he was assaulted and robbed on Jan. 23, 2010, off Old U.S. Highway 41 while driving his truck. Two masked men reportedly shot him five times.

Police said he managed to drive down the road and flag down a woman who was one of his regular customers. It turned out he had been robbed of at least $12.

Witnesses, including those close to Keetley like his former work partner, testified throughout the trial that Keetley became obsessed with finding those responsible for harming him, and he wanted to seek revenge.

It was reported that Keetley was looking for a man with the street name “Creeper.”

Around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, 2010, Keetley pulled up to a house in the Ocean Mist neighborhood in Ruskin where he thought “Creeper” lived, according to police.

A surviving victim testified Keetley asked for someone named "Creeper" before he opened fire.