Midtown Development chosen to redevelop Tropicana Field site

“They understand the need to honor the site's history and provide real opportunities," St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Midtown Development has been selected to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site.

“They understand the collaborative nature of this partnership with our citizens, with the City of St. Petersburg, and perhaps with the Tampa Bay Rays,” St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said while announcing the news on Thursday.

“They understand the need to honor the site's history and provide real opportunities," he added.

Back in July 2020, St. Pete began its search for world-class developers to reimagine the land located between 5th Avenue South and 1st Avenue South, and 16th Street Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street.

At the start of the year, Kriseman said he was looking for the project to help the city and community ensure social equity and opportunities in the build.

“We will honor our past while we pursue our future. That future includes a development that provides jobs, mixed-income housing, office space, entertainment, and emphasis on the creek, the natural environment, and the Pinellas Trail," the mayor said on Thursday.

The past he's referring to is the historically Black Gas Plant neighborhood that was cleared to make room for Tropicana Field.

“We have done much these past eight years to achieve our goal to create a more equitable St. Pete, but there remains much work to do. And that means moving forward with the process to redevelop the Tropicana Field site," he explained.

As for whether those plans will include our baseball team, Kriseman said "the Tampa Bay Rays will help solve that outstanding question."

In response to the announcement, Mayor-elect Ken Welch, who will take office on Jan. 6, said he plans to move forward with developing the plans put in place by Kriseman.

"Mayor Kriseman has worked hard to develop thoughtful and promising plans for the future of the Tropicana Field site. As mayor, I plan to put the same amount of effort in evaluating those plans as well as new ideas and moving forward with a version that capitalizes on St. Petersburg's incredible momentum and reconnects our community," Welch wrote.

Initial plans for the Midtown proposal included a retail space, a hotel, a conference center and green-certified housing, including at least 1,000 lower and moderate-income units. Midtown's proposal also said it would support $30 million for public parks and bring 16,000 to 20,000 construction jobs.