Everything to know about this year's virtual Miles for Moffitt race and fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla. — While Miles for Moffitt won't have thousands of people coming together in person to race for a cure for cancer this year, the 2020 virtual event could bring in more participants and funds toward critical research.

Moffitt Cancer Center announced in late July that the annual race and fundraiser would be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But, having it virtual opens the door to bring in participants from around the world, not just those in the Tampa Bay area.

The virtual race is Oct. 24, but Miles for Moffitt is already getting people moving and raising money for cancer research. It's raised more than $500,000 already, with a goal of $1.5 million.

Here's how you can get involved:

Register

You can either form your own team or join another, and then set a fundraising goal.

Once you register, Miles for Moffitt sends a special welcome gift in the mail and encourages participants to share their goals by posting pictures and using #MilesforMoffitt.

Keep moving

Every week, Miles for Moffitt will host challenges and activities for training and keeping participants connected.

Learn more on the event's Facebook page.

Race where you are

Bibs, shirts and medals will be sent out a week before the virtual race day.

At 10 a.m. on race day, Oct. 24, Miles for Moffitt will have a live send-off to kickstart the race. Joining will be Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Moffitt researchers to give a behind-the-scenes look at the center's cancer research.

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of Miles for Moffitt. You can learn more about our team here.

Learn more about Miles for Moffitt and this year's virtual event here.