FBI: Military helicopter shot at from ground in Virginia, makes emergency landing with injured crew member

The emergency landing happened Monday, August 10. One crew member was injured.
Credit: Manassas Airport
Manassas Airport aerial scene.

MANASSAS, Va. — A military helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon after being shot at, resulting in one crew member being injured, FBI officials say.

The chopper, which was assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, made the emergency landing at 12:43 p.m. August 10 during a routine training mission. 

According to the FBI Washington Field Office, special agents were dispatched to the Manassas Airport shortly after noon after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby. 

The aircraft was able to land safely and the crew member in the helicopter was treated and released from a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury. 

There are no further details on who shot at the helicopter or how many bullet holes the helicopter received. A spokesperson for Joint Base Andrews told WUSA9 Wednesday that their Office of Special Investigations is" fully engaged with our FBI colleagues on this incident."

Monday's shooting is being investigated by the Office of Special Investigations with the FBI's Washington Field Office. Agents are asking anyone who was near the Manassas Airport at the time, or those who have any information, to call the FBI at 202-278-2000. 

