The U.S. Air Force has awarded four Swedish pilots Air Medals for their actions more than three decades ago.

On Nov. 28, 2018, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Williams presented the Air Medals to Swedish air force Col. Lars-Eric Blad, Maj. Roger Moller, Maj. Krister Sjoberg and Lt. Bo Ignell.

The Air Force said on June 29, 1987, the pilots' efforts help save a SR-71 Blackbird aircraft flown by retired Lt. Cols. Duane Noll and Tom Veltri after the plane experienced an engine failure. Specific details surrounding the mission were classified until last year.

The Blackbird is the current record holder for a manned-airbreathing jet aircraft at 2,193 mph. The record has existed since 1976.

The two piloted down to about 25,000 feet over Swedish airspace when they were intercepted by two different pairs of Swedish air force Viggens, the Air Force said.

U.S. Air Forces said the four Swedish pilots defended the Blackbird from any potential third-party aircraft that might have tried to threaten it. They escorted the plane past the territorial boundaries and made sure it was found safe.

“We were performing an ordinary peacetime operation exercise,” recalled retired Maj. Roger Moller, Swedish air force Viggen pilot. “Our fighter controller then asked me are you able to make an interception and identification of a certain interest. I thought immediately it must be an SR-71, otherwise, he would have mentioned it. But at that time, I didn’t know it was the Blackbird.”

At the time, the Cold War was still ongoing, and the U.S. was flying regular aircraft reconnaissance missions in international waters over the Baltic Sea known as “Baltic Express” missions.

“That day in 1987 showed us that we can always count on our Swedish partners in times of great peril,” Williams said. “Even when there was both political risk and great physical risk in the form of actual danger, there was no hesitation on your part to preserve the pilots on that day.”

Noll was unable to attend in person but sent a video message.

"I want to thank you for your actions on that day,” Noll said. “We will never know what would or could have happened, but because of you, there was no international incident. The U.S. Air Force did not lose an irreplaceable aircraft, and two crew members’ lives were saved."

Veltri also thanked the Swedish air force pilots.

“I can’t say enough about these gentlemen,” said Veltri, who was at the ceremony. “I am so amazingly grateful for what they did, but also for the opportunity to recognize them in the fashion we are doing. What these guys did is truly monumental.”

