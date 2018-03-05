TAMPA, Fla. — High-tech companies are coming to Tampa Bay but will they have enough skilled workers to fill their needs?

A new million-dollar grant aims to science instructors how best to teach the skills of tomorrow.

At Town ‘N Country Elementary school in Hillsborough County, first-grade students are programming an electronic mouse to find cheese.

It’s part of science teacher Christina Calve’s hands-on approach to learning.

“It’s totally more fun,” said Calve, giving her students what she calls an engineering high five. “We know our students learn best by doing, hands-on but also minds on.”

Calve is one of 20 STEM instructors across Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties selected to participate in a two-year intensive teaching fellowship aiming to amp up science education in local schools.

“Science education has been severely underfunded for years,” said Larry Plank, director of K-12 STEM education for Hillsborough County Public Schools. “We know it’s essential to the economy. We know it’s essential to get kids into fields later, so even as early as kindergarten this is important in getting them turned on to science.”

The fellowship is made possible by a $1 million dollar from Wipro Limited, an information technology company based in India. The firm recently opened an office here in Tampa and wants to invest in their potential future employees.

“Certainly, their goal as a high-tech company is to improve the workforce,” said Dr. Allan Feldman of USF’s College of Education. He and other researchers specialize in the latest methods for teaching children science and technology and will be leading the fellowship making sure the teachers have the latest methods for engaging kids.

For Calve, it’s an exciting opportunity, not just for her career as a teacher but for her students’ future careers as well.

“It means everything to me, honestly,” said an emotional Calve, grateful for the opportunity. “I’m very passionate about the science and I love seeing our kids have a good time.”

The 20 teachers selected will be officially announced in a ceremony at USF on May 7. Sixty teachers will eventually get the training over the next three years with hopes those teachers will share what they've learned with other instructors at their schools.

