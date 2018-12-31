TAMPA, Fla. – A steady stream of customers rolled up to the Mini Doughnut Factory on S. Dale Mabry only to find the doors locked and a posted sign reading the business is closed until further notice Sunday evening.

A lawsuit filed in Hillsborough County circuit court by an investor claims the owners have left the popular business—with a location in South Tampa and St. Petersburg—insolvent and owe upward of $961,000 in loan and accrued interest payments.

The investor, Tampa real estate agent Lee Kearney, says Patrick and Zezura Ruddell owe $875,000 and $86,610.70 in accrued interest as of mid-December to MDF LK Holdings LLC and Mini Doughnuts Rule LLC, according to the lawsuit. The suit claims the combined principals and interest are accruing at $157.98 each day.

A post on Mini Doughnut Factory’s Facebook page Sunday, which has since been taken down, read the Ruddell family had been “forcefully removed as managers,” and “new management has not relayed any information to us.”

The now-deleted post on the company's Facebook page from the owners claimed they'd been "forcefully removed" as managers.

The since-deleted post went on to say that “both store locations have been closed indefinitely and it is unknown if they will ever be opened again.”

Patrick Ruddell declined requests for an on-camera interview and instead provided the following statement:

“We are devastated by the current situation. Myself, Zezura, and my children who worked in the store are heartbroken. We have no ill will towards our partners and are hoping to solve this amicably very soon. This company is our livelihood and is the heartbeat of our family.”

While the Ruddells retain ownership of the company, Kearney has now taken over management responsibilities.

Kearney invested in the business in Jan. 2017 as the Ruddells planned to expand Mini Doughnut Factory locations across the Bay area.

Comments under the now-deleted Facebook post ranged from customers expressing sadness to the news, to others questioning what that means for their recently purchased gift cards.

Jodi Caruso told 10News she bought $200 worth of gift cards as Christmas presents for her grandkids and for several underprivileged teens who attend her church. While the financial loss didn’t matter much, she said she was more disappointed that gifts intended for kids were now worthless.

Citing ongoing litigation, Kearney declined to comment on the situation, but did say he’d be working on a case-by-case basis to issue refunds for gift cards or paid catering orders that went unfulfilled.

Any questions about refunds or orders can be directed to Kearney at MDF@spincompanies.com. However, Kearney said he had not yet been given access to any online orders to determine which are not being fulfilled at this time.

In a statement provided to 10News, Kearney’s attorney Michael Hildebrandt II said that while his client “never intended to have to run the company’s daily operations,” he was “forced to take over the management” after it became necessary “due to a series of missteps by the current management.”

According to Hildebrandt, his client and the Ruddells entered into a settlement agreement in June and the recent steps taken to remove them from management were done in accordance with that agreement.

Hildebrandt's statement went on to say:

“Without commenting on any specific details of the settlement, disputes arose regarding the direction and management of the company and in order to avoid litigation, the members of the company entered into mediation and agreed to a mediated settlement agreement to ensure that the investors were protected and that the company would be operated more efficiently. In this settlement agreement, the parties agreed to settle their differences regarding the management and direction of the company and such agreement provided for specific remedies if the parties defaulted in their obligations under the terms of the settlement.

The Ruddell’s failed to perform their duties and obligations under the agreement and continually failed to perform their fiduciary responsibilities to the members of the company, which left the company insolvent. Therefore, the remedies under the settlement agreement were triggered and my client exercised his rights to take over the operation and management of the company.

The Ruddell’s were provided many opportunities throughout the year to protect their management interests in the company but, regrettably, they failed to adhere to the agreements and promises they made. As for the Ruddell’s statement that they are devastated by the current situation and this company is the heartbeat of their family, their actions completely contradict those sentiments as they offered to sell all of their ownership shares in the company to a third party or my client for pennies on the dollar prior to the initiation of this lawsuit. The Ruddell’s were negotiating for a buyout of their shares since they knew they were in breach of their covenants under the Settlement Agreement so they understood the consequence of their actions and what would be occurring. My client exercised his legal rights … to protect his interests in the company and make sure the Mini Doughnut Factory continues to provide a memorable experience to each and every customer here in Tampa Bay.

Based the breakdown of these negotiations, my client retained litigation counsel and filed suit … to further protect his interests in the company. If necessary, additional updates will be given as the case progresses through the court system but right now, the new management’s goal is to continue the company’s excellent service to each and every customer here in Tampa Bay and my client looks forward to a seamless transition and meeting the high expectations of the Company’s customers.”

In response to questions surrounding the recent closures of both Mini Doughnut Factory locations, Hildebrandt issued a follow-up statement to 10News claiming “continued efforts [by the Ruddells] to undermine the business after the management transfer,” forced the temporary shutdown.

“While my client's goal is to keep this business running, this step to temporarily close the company's locations was necessary to protect the assets of the company. My client will be striving to get the locations back open as soon as possible but that requires cooperation from the Ruddells, who at this point have been unwilling to cooperate with the transfer of management as they agreed they would do under the terms of their settlement agreement.

The former managers of the company have been maliciously and intentionally interfering with the relationships that the company has had with its employees and its customers by promulgating a smear campaign against my client and his efforts to turn the business around and get it out of insolvency. These efforts to undermine the new management have caused this shut down of the operations of the company until all aspects of the business have been handed over to the new management. My client has requested several items from the Ruddells that will allow for the successful operation of the Company but the Ruddells have failed to provide such essential items despite numerous demands.

The Ruddells ongoing interference with the operation of this business is a continual breach of their obligations under the settlement agreement and these actions are being dealt with in court. If the former management would have cooperated with the transition and followed through with their agreements and promises they made in the settlement agreement, the company would not have had to close the locations and would not be in the position where it is today. Once again, my client intends to serve each and every customer of the company with the memorable experience they have been accustomed to but in order to do so, the transition to the new management needs to be completed. Until the time where the full transition is completed and my client can run the business at the highest standards expected from its customers, the locations will remain closed.”

The Ruddells started the mini doughnut business in South Tampa in 2015.

