TAMPA, Fla. — A higher paycheck is coming to some Floridians.

On Wednesday morning, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that the minimum wage for city employees is going up.

Castor said a $15 minimum wage will go into effect for all new and full-time city employees on Oct. 1. Castor said she hopes raising the minimum wage will set an example for other area businesses.

"It's time for all of us to work together as we have to change this," said Castor.

RELATED: City approves program to pay homeless minimum wage to pick up litter

RELATED: House OKs $15 minimum wage, setting marker for 2020 campaign

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.