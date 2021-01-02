Rosie's family said they wanted to help her celebrate with "cards from all over the world."

WOODBURY, Minn. — Birthday celebrations have looked pretty different for the past year – but a Minnesota family is trying something new.

Rosie Mae DeNardo turns 102 years old on Feb. 15, and her family is calling on people from all over to help make her birthday a special one.

"We would love to celebrate her birthday with cards from all over the world," DeNardo's family wrote on social media. "Please help us celebrate this amazing lady. It will make Rosie so happy to know others are thinking of her."

DeNardo's family shared a PO box address where people can send their birthday wishes:

Rose Mae DeNardo

PO Box 251341

Woodbury, MN 55125

For many, unusual celebrations have been one of the bright spots in a difficult year. One such celebration was held for Minnesota's oldest known resident – 112-year-old Erna Zahn.

With her nursing home in lockdown, Zahn's birthday couldn't go on as planned. Instead, she celebrated with a new haircut, a parade of socially-distanced visitors in their vehicles, and video greetings from friends, family and strangers alike.

You can watch Zahn's 112nd birthday celebration below.

Another Minnesotan, veteran Mickey Nelson, completed a lofty goal at 100: walking 100 miles for charity.

Nelson's daughter said her dad was inspired by British WWII veteran Tom Moore, who lapped his garden 100 times to raise millions of dollars for England’s health care system.